David Blatt signs with the New York Knicks

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has signed a deal to become a consultant for the New York Knicks.

"I look forward to my next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in a statement released by the Knicks. "I've long been intrigued by working in a front office and thank [Knicks president] Steve [Mills] and [Knicks general manager] Scott [Perry] for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff."

Blatt, a former Israeli professional basketball player, led the Cavaliers to the NBA finals in his first year as coach in 2015. He was fired mid-season in 2016 despite the Cavliers having the best record in their conference.