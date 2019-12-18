David Blatt signs with the New York Knicks

Israeli former Cleveland Cavaliers coach returns to NBA in consulting position for New York Knicks.

Gary Willig,

David Blatt
David Blatt
Flash 90

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has signed a deal to become a consultant for the New York Knicks.

"I look forward to my next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in a statement released by the Knicks. "I've long been intrigued by working in a front office and thank [Knicks president] Steve [Mills] and [Knicks general manager] Scott [Perry] for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff."

Blatt, a former Israeli professional basketball player, led the Cavaliers to the NBA finals in his first year as coach in 2015. He was fired mid-season in 2016 despite the Cavliers having the best record in their conference.

Tags:Basketball, NBA, David Blatt, New York Knicks



top