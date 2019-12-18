Watch: Arrests of the terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb

IDF releases footage of arrest operation which led to capture of three PFLP terrorists whom murdered Israeli teen in bombing attack.

The IDF released footage Wednesday afternoon of the arrests of the terrorists responsible for a deadly bombing attack on August 23rd, which killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father, Eitan, and her brother, Dvir.

“The squad was apprehended as part of a wide-scale operation in the Ramallah and Qalqilya districts,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday.

“The IDF will continue to operate in order to preserve the security in the area, thwart any terror attempts and arrest terrorists.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed that the three terrorists had been part of a massive 50-member terrorist cell tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which was also responsible for several shooting attacks north of Jerusalem.

Security officials said the terror cell was planning major attacks, set to be carried out in the near future.

The three terrorists from the cell who carried out the August 2019 bombing attack that killed Rina Shnerb include:

Forty-four-year-old Samer Arbid of Ramallah, who was arrested in September for the attack and has been arrested four times in the past for his terrorist activities. Arbid organized the terror cell and was responsible both for constructing and detonating the bomb which killed Shnerb.

Yazan Hussein Hassani Magmas, 24, a resident of Bir Zeit near Ramallah, who was involved in not only the August 2019 bombing attack but also a number of other terror attacks.