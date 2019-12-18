A first: Direct service on Jerusalem - Tel Aviv high-speed rail

For the first time ever, high-speed rail line from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv has direct train without stop-over in Ben Gurion Airport.

הרכבת הישירה מירושלים לתל אביב יצאה לראשונה

The high-speed train line linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem had its first direct service train run between the two cities Wednesday morning.

While the Israel Railways’ Jerusalem – Tel Aviv high-speed train line first opened last year, direct service was not offered, and passengers seeking to travel from one city to the other were forced to transfer to a second train at Ben Gurion Airport.

On Wednesday, however, the train line began direct service between the capital and Tel Aviv, ending the need for transfers at Ben Gurion.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home-National Union); his predecessor Yisrael Katz (Likud), who now serves as Foreign Minister; and Israel Railways CEO Michael Michael Maixner rode the inaugural direct service train ride from Jerusalem’s Navon station to Tel Aviv’s HaHagana station.

“For us, this is a moment of celebration,” said Maixner. “Today we are sending the first train with passengers from Jerusalem to HaHagana station, linking Jerusalem to Tel Aviv with the high-speed train line.”

“This is the first time since the War of Independence that a new transportation channel has been opened linking the capital to Tel Aviv, and that is beautiful. The project is huge and very complicated in terms of engineering and infrastructure, and also in terms of the technology involved.”