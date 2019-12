Knesset members who support Gideon Sa'ar's candidacy explain what led them to understand that the Netanyahu era has ended.

Gil Hoffman reports from Likud challenger Gideon Sa'ar's rally Monday night in the Tel Aviv suburb of Or Yehuda.

He interviews Likud MKs Sharren Haskel and Michal Shir and former MK Yehudah Glick, who support Sa'ar, as well as Tel Aviv University political science professor Emmanuel Navon.

Listen to the sounds and feel the energy at Netanyahu's biggest rally inside his own Likud party in a generation.