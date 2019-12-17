Watch: Armed terrorist attempts to enter Israel

סוכל ניסיון חדירה מרצועת עזה

An armed terrorist approached the fence in the southern Gaza Strip Tuesday evening. The terrorist was shot by an IAF pilot and reportedly killed while attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

"A short while ago, troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.

"Aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified," the military added.

The Eshkol Regional Council informed its residents that "the explosion heard a few minutes ago is as a result of IDF activity on the border, in the face of a suspicious approach to the fence in the area of ​​the center of the council. The event is under military control, with no impact on the localities. There is no change in the guidelines."