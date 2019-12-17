Former Justice Minister addresses women's farbrengen for Yud Tes Kislev: 'He believed women are commanded to spread light.'

New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked today delivered remarks at a women's farbrengen in honor of the 19th day of the month of Kislev, the "Holiday of Redemption" of Chabad Hasidim, held at Beit Menahem Synagogue in Kfar Chabad.

Shaked, who was warmly welcomed, told the women attending the event, "The Lubavitcher Rebbe saw women as trailblazers for the Redemption.

"When he distributed works of chassidus, he distributed to men and women alike; he believed that women are commanded to spread light. I wish a happy Holiday of Redemption to all hasidism. L'Chaim," she said.

Chabad hassidim for more than 200 years have marked the 19th-20th of Kislev as Chabad's Holiday of Redemption, and the day id considered among hassidim the "New Year for Chassidus".

The day marks the release of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of Chabad, from the Petropavlovskaya fortress in Petersburg, where he was imprisoned by the Tsarist government in Russia for 53-days following accusations by opponents.