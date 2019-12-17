Defense establishment seeks to bolster Gaza economy

The security establishment is currently promoting a plan to improve the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The program was approved by the political echelon and the chief of staff.

The defense establishment believes that stabilizing the economic situation in Gaza is a primary Israeli security interest.

They also emphasize that Operation Black Belt and the elimination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior leader Baha Abu Al Ata changed the reality on the ground and opened up an opportunity for economic advancement in Gaza and stabilization.

Defense officials stated that the steps to improve Gaza's economic situation are dependent on Hamas. If the terrorist organization which rles Gaza breaks the calm, the steps will be reversed.

This morning (Tuesday), the coordination and liaison manager for Gaza for the first time permitted the export of strawberry boxes from the Strip to England and the Gulf states. As a result, about 5 tons of strawberry cases were shipped to England via Ben-Gurion Airport.

Last week, a similar amount was sent to the UAE and Qatar via the Allenby Pass. We note that from the beginning of the season, more than 450 tons of strawberries from the Gaza Strip were exported abroad and to Judea and Samaria.



The extensive export of strawberries over the past few weeks to the Judea and Samaria region and to various countries of the world reflects the centrality of the agriculture sector in Gaza and its significant contribution to the economy in the Gaza Strip. The strawberry growing sector was spread over 1,800 dunams in the northern Gaza Strip this year, compared with 1,200 dunams last year. The industry employs around 1,500 Gazan farmers and provides livelihood to thousands of families in the Strip.

"Exports of strawberries to England, as well as to Judea and Samaria and the Gulf states, enable the industry to strengthen and expand as well as increase the development of the Gazan economy," the defense establishment officials said.