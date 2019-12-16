

Watch the new Hanukkah clip by the Maccabeats It was a Hanukkah clip that brought them fame, and now as the holiday is near, the Maccabeats present a new music video: "Pan Fry!" Arutz Sheva Staff,

Maccabeats PR Maccabeats Lyrics: Foods that we cook are practical Symbols of different miracles Each one is irreplaceable And so delectable This time of year we’ve sung about about Dishes we’d never go without Simple to make without a doubt And so traditional The Greeks were tough guys Made our life so rough, guys Judah said “Enough, guys, Let’s go get the bad guys,” Had a big fight Temple turned out alright Oil burned for eight nights Festival of bright lights Time to pan fry (yum!) Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see Retell the story of the Maccabees We’re gonna light our flames for all to see Retell the story of the Maccabees We wear it on our sleeve Eight times on winter’s eve We show that we believe And how we can achieve Riding on the shoulders Of generations older Our resolve gets stronger As these nights get longer We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’ Won’t stop for nothin’ We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’ Won’t stop for nothin’ Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see Retell the story of the Maccabees We’re gonna light our flames for all to see Retell the story of the Maccabees





