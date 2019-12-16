Watch the new Hanukkah clip by the Maccabeats

Lyrics:
Foods that we cook are practical
Symbols of different miracles
Each one is irreplaceable
And so delectable
This time of year we’ve sung about about
Dishes we’d never go without
Simple to make without a doubt
And so traditional
The Greeks were tough guys
Made our life so rough, guys
Judah said “Enough, guys, Let’s go get the bad guys,”
Had a big fight Temple turned out alright
Oil burned for eight nights
Festival of bright lights
Time to pan fry (yum!)
Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see
Retell the story of the Maccabees
We’re gonna light our flames for all to see
Retell the story of the Maccabees
We wear it on our sleeve
Eight times on winter’s eve
We show that we believe
And how we can achieve
Riding on the shoulders
Of generations older
Our resolve gets stronger
As these nights get longer
We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’
Won’t stop for nothin’
We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’
Won’t stop for nothin’
Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see
Retell the story of the Maccabees
We’re gonna light our flames for all to see
Retell the story of the Maccabees