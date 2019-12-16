Watch the new Hanukkah clip by the Maccabeats

It was a Hanukkah clip that brought them fame, and now as the holiday is near, the Maccabeats present a new music video: "Pan Fry!"

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Lyrics:

Foods that we cook are practical

Symbols of different miracles

Each one is irreplaceable

And so delectable

This time of year we’ve sung about about

Dishes we’d never go without

Simple to make without a doubt

And so traditional

The Greeks were tough guys

Made our life so rough, guys

Judah said “Enough, guys, Let’s go get the bad guys,”

Had a big fight Temple turned out alright

Oil burned for eight nights

Festival of bright lights

Time to pan fry (yum!)

Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see

Retell the story of the Maccabees

We’re gonna light our flames for all to see

Retell the story of the Maccabees

We wear it on our sleeve

Eight times on winter’s eve

We show that we believe

And how we can achieve

Riding on the shoulders

Of generations older

Our resolve gets stronger

As these nights get longer

We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’

Won’t stop for nothin’

We ain’t gonna stop for nothin’

Won’t stop for nothin’

Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see

Retell the story of the Maccabees

We’re gonna light our flames for all to see

Retell the story of the Maccabees

