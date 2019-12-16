Study: Electronic cigarettes raise risk of lung disease by 30%

E-cigarettes can cause serious lung damage in just a few years, new study shows.

The first study the long-term health effects of electronic cigarettes was published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, NBC News reported.

The study included 32,000 American adults, none of whom had any signs of lung disease when the study began in 2013.

Three years later, however, researchers found that the e-cigarette users were 30% more likely to have developed a chronic lung condition than those who did not use the products. These conditions included, but were not limited to, asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

The study also showed that regular cigarette users have a higher rate of lung disease than e-cigarette users, but adult smokers who try e-cigarettes are likely to end up using both regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes. These smokers, who use both products, tripled their risk of chronic lung disease.

Study author Stanton Glantz, of UC San Francisco's Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education, noted that, "E-cigarette use predicted the development of lung disease over a very short period of time. It only took three years."

Speaking to NBC News, he added: "Most adults who use e-cigarettes continue to smoke. And if they do that, they get the risks of the smoking plus the risk of the e-cigarette."

He noted that some of the study's participants may have used THC products as well as nicotine.

Lung illnesses caused by e-cigarettes or vaping are called EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injuries. Despite efforts to identify the cause of the injuries, no one cause has been found, possibly because vapers use a variety of different products, NBC noted.

The 2019 Monitoring the Future Survey showed that the number of teenagers who use e-cigarettes has doubled since 2017, the site added.