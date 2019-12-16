Gang of Bedouin attack yeshiva students in Be'er Sheva

Two 17-year-old yeshiva students were attacked last Tuesday by four young Bedouin in Be'er Sheva, Mako reported.

The attack occurred at approximately 8:30p.m., just a few minutes after the pair of yeshiva boys had entered a pizzeria near their yeshiva.

"Suddenly four Bedouin came in," one of the yeshiva boys told his parents. "One of them held these, and the others had their hands in fists. All we'd done was sit down to eat pizza, and then, without any reason, they attacked us and lynched us."

"I'm living a nightmare, I can't sleep at night," he added.

After the attack, when the four attackers had disappeared, the boys were transferred to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital in a Magen David Adom ambulance. Both boys had suffered many injuries and serious bruises, and one of them required stitches on his head. They were released home a day later, after having undergone a series of x-rays and tests.

On Monday evening, police arrested a 25-year-old man from the southern Bedouin town of Laqiya, who they believe to be a central suspect in the attack. The suspect's arrest has been extended by four days, and police are working to locate the other attackers and bring them to justice.