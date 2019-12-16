Hamas official: The goal is 'liberation of Palestine'

Senior Hamas leader says the parliamentary and presidential elections are intended to strengthen the fight against Israel.

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar said on Sunday that Hamas does not see the parliamentary and presidential elections in the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a goal in itself, but rather as a means of strengthening the plan of resistance against Israel.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Zahar said Hamas would accept any outcome of the elections in accordance with the wishes of the Palestinian public.

The alternative to the plan to fighting Israel is "destruction, settlements, theft of land and Judaization of territory," he added.

In a direct appeal to the Fatah movement headed by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Zahar said that Fatah must agree to the minimum requirements which include the cessation of the security coordination with Israel and the strengthening of the Palestinian resistance organizations.

Zahar emphasized that there is great importance in being ready for a confrontation with Israel, noting that Hamas and Islamic Jihad agree on one goal and that it is the "liberation of Palestine", and that it is necessary to reach an agreement on the means to achieve that goal.