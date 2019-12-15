Netanyahu: We stopped rise in housing prices

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon presented (Sunday) at the opening of the Cabinet meeting the data on housing prices in Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the outset, "Israel's situation in the housing sector is not simple because we are one of the smallest countries in the world, but with a population that grows faster than almost any other population in the world."

"This is true of the birth rate in the State of Israel of the Jewish population and the Arab population. Anyone who thinks the birth rate of the Jewish population is low should know that last year it surpassed the birth rate of the Arab population in Israel," Netanyahu noted.

"Israel has a small area and a population that is growing faster than almost any country in the world. Therefore, the almost automatic result is that the price of housing will rise and rise because the area is limited, and the proffered areas are limited, which is exactly the situation we have been in for the last half-decade.

"When Finance Minister Kahlon took office almost five years ago, he sought to take the issue under his leadership, and we set a series of tools at his disposal to do what was then perceived as unattainable - to stop the rise in housing prices. Today, I ask for your extensive and detailed review, Finance Minister, to present the result," Netanyahu said, presenting the price graph.

"What happened here is a tremendous achievement for our government," Netanyahu stated, "Go to the minister, to the team that worked with you. See the alignment. There has been a very steep rise in housing prices, and about three years ago, it flattens out, even if the media tries, it cannot be ignored. It's a tremendous achievement of the government and yours, and I applaud you