Man who lost wife, baby in car accident regains consciousness

Efraim Rimmel regains consciousness one week after being hurt in accident in which his wife and baby daughter were killed.

Shaare Zedek Hospital issued an update on the condition of Efraim and Itai Rimmel, who were badly hurt in a car crash a week ago. Over the weekend, Efraim's condition improved after complex back surgery. He regained consciousness and his condition is stable. He is still hospitalized in the ICU.

Unfortunately, Itai's condition continues to be listed as untreatably critical and he is under sedation and respiration in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Ephraim's wife,Tzipi Rimmel, and their infant daughter Noam Rachel were killed in the accident.