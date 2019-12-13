How Avigdor Liberman and Yair Lapid succeeded in dragging Israel into a third election campaign in one year.

Israel Suffers Another Election: It's all their fault

Hear: How it could have been avoided, but for the excessive ego of some of our politicians who plunged Israel into its third election in less than a year.

The British General election fortunately ended with a massive defeat of the anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn's far left socialist Labour Party.

Hear: Walter's description of how an alleged confrontation with the Russians was narrowly averted.

And: How America's overt rise in anti-Semitism moved the White House into action.

Plus: Is the peculiar case of sex offender Malka Leifer never ending because of the alleged corruption of Health Minister Yaakov Litzman?

And: The case of the plastic bottles.