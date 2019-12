What happens to those self-hating Jews who choose to remain in the Diaspora and are ‘content’ to do so?

Is making Aliyah a remedy for Jew hatred?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the alarming rise in violence against Jews in the Diaspora, even in places where it was once consider unlikely.

According to Dr. Minskoff, violence against Jews outside of Israel could well be a sign for Jews to make Aliyah.

Aliyah means ‘to go up’—go up to where? Dr. Minskoff, discusses this issue in depth on the latest edition of ALIYAH TRAIL.