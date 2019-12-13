UK Chief Rabbi: Concerns about anti-Semitism remain

The election may be over, but anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry remain, warns Chief Rabbi of UK.

At the polls yesterday, we conferred upon our Members of Parliament the heavy responsibility of answering the profound social and economic challenges that our country faces. The election may be over, but concerns about the resurgence of antisemitism very much remain.

Islamophobia, racism and other forms of prejudice continue to afflict our communities and, as has been well publicised, even our political parties. It is vital that we now bring the country together, ensuring that the voices of people from across our society are heard and respected.

We must focus on our shared values and leave all hatred and prejudice far behind us.

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is the Chief Rabbi of UK