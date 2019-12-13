Netanyahu: Boris Johnson's win a 'great day for the UK'

Israeli prime minister and rival Benny Gantz both congratulate British PM Boris Johnson on his victory against Jeremy Corbyn.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated his British counterpart Friday, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decisive win in Thursday’s UK general election.

“Congratulations my friend Boris Johnson on your historic victory,” Netanyahu’s office tweeted Friday.

“This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us.”

Netanyahu’s chief rival for the premiership, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, also offered his congratulations to Johnson, while hailing UK Opposition Leader and Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn’s defeat as “good news for Israel”.

“The poor showing for Jeremy Corbyn in the British general election is good news for Israel, for British Jewry, and above all for Britain’s democracy.”

“I congratulate British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a true friend of Israel, for his decisive victory and look forward to strengthening further the economic, cultural and security ties between Britain and Israel.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also congratulated Johnson on Friday, wishing him "great success" as premier.

"Congratulations to my friend Boris Johnson! On behalf of the Israeli people and personally I wish you great success as you continue to serve as PM. I am confident that under your leadership the important relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen."

Earlier, President Donald Trump congratulated Johnson and expressing his support for the prime minister’s plans to pull the UK out of the European Union by the end of January.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!”

With 649 of the 650 races called, the Conservatives have won 364 seats to 203 for Labour, giving the Tories a wide majority, ending the Conservative government’s minority status which had long hampered Brexit – and barred Johnson from setting a deadline for the UK’s departure from the EU.