IDF aid delegation completes mission to Albania

A IDF aid delegation which had been dispatched to Albania following a deadly earthquake returned home to Israel Friday after completing its mission.

During the ten-day activity, the forces conducted a series of operations within the effected districts: Durrës, Tirana and Krujë. Their efforts mainly focused on engineering reviews and damage control of approximately 150 vital buildings, hospitals, schools and multi-storey apartment buildings.



These engineering reviews enabled the return of approximately 1,600 Albanian families to their homes as well as the reopening of many institutions.



During their visit, the forces used advanced mapping technology for engineering damage assessment as well as identifying the current state of mind of the local population. In addition, a new model for real-time data assessment was developed and presented. This model allowed decision makers quickly prioritize critical operations as well as compose initial and future recovery plans.



The Prime Minister of Albania and the President of Albania personally took part in the delegation's activity and were briefed about the Israeli capabilities. In addition, the Albanian president awarded the Israeli delegation a governmental token of appreciation for its unique contribution.

The delegation was led by the Commander of the National Rescue Unit, Col. (res.) Golan Vach, and consisted of ten experts, both officers and professionals in mandatory and reserve service. The delegation was accompanied by the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Albania and by Mr. Noah Gal Gendler, Israel’s Ambassador to Albania.



"The IDF, on behalf of the State of Israel, will continue to assist in places that require its experience and capabilities," the army said in a statement Friday.