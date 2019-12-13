Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million deal with his accusers

Disgraced filmmaker and his former studio reach tentative $25 million deal with dozens of women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and the board of his former film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement deal with dozens of women who accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The deal would not require Weinstein to admit wrongdoing or pay anything out of his own pocket, The New York Times reported, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations.

More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, whose lawsuits have accused him of offenses from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the deal. It would end nearly every such lawsuit against him and his former company, according to The Times.

Insurance companies for the former Weinstein Co. studio would fund the payout. The deal requires court approval and a final signoff by all involved parties.

The payout to the women would be part of a $47 million settlement as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, the newspaper reported, citing company attorneys.

Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial in a Manhattan courtroom in early January on charges of sexual assault involving two women.

Among the more well-known actresses who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct are Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Cara Delevingne, Romola Garai, Judith Godreche, Heather Graham and Angelina Jolie.

Weinstein, 67, was one of Hollywood’s top producers and has worked on a number of award-winning films, including “Shakespeare in Love,” “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist.”