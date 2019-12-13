The anti-Semitic 'church' incites against Israel

What happens when a religious institution uses all its might to harm not only other religions but also the status of a sovereign state?

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Dexter Van Zile, Christian Media Analyst of Boston-based Committee for Accuracy for Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).

Van Zile gave the latest update on extremist Christian and sinister academic groups fostering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism “the likes of which we haven’t seen since Father Coughlin of the 1930s and Henry Ford.”

Top of the list is TruNews, a Vero Beach, Florida church with an anti-Semitic news podcast and YouTube channel. Van Zile found TruNews principals Rick Wiles, Ed Zsall and Doc Burkhart at a Christ at the Checkpoint Conference (CATC) in Bethlehem in May 2018, a pro-Palestinian Christian “peace” group that endeavors to dissuade Evangelicals from supporting Israel.

He found them splicing their anti-Semitic hate into video productions of the CATC.