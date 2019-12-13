Gantz planning changes to Blue and White slate

Gantz reportedly planning to add a woman to top ten and another representative from the Russian community ahead of March election.

The Blue and White party has begun preparing for the elections to the 23rd Knesset. Already on Wednesday, party chairman Benny Gantz said that changes are likely in the party slate for the election, which is scheduled for March 2, 2020.

Kan 11 News journalist Michael Shemesh reported on Thursday that Gantz is considering including another woman among the top ten names on the list as well as including another representative of the Russian sector, with the goal of taking away votes from Yisrael Beytenu.

Gantz also clarified at a faction meeting on Wednesday that Knesset members Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser will remain on the party's list in the next election. This comment was made in light of the criticism that was heard within Blue and White, including by Gantz himself, against the two for preventing the establishment of a minority government. "Don't listen to the rumors," Gantz reportedly said at the closed meeting.

At a Blue and White gathering on Thursday evening, Gantz commented on the initiative that would see Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu granted a pardon in exchange for his retirement from political life.

"We do not want to see another prime minister going to prison. When it is relevant, we will consider things in accordance with the recommendations of the justice system. If we can save that shameful look it would be good,” Gantz said.

On the other hand, MK Nitzan Horowitz, chairman of the Democratic Union, made clear that he would not support such a deal.

“I too do not want to see a prime minister in prison, so the prime minister should not be corrupt. There will be no pardon for Netanyahu. In Israel, everyone is equal before the law. If he is convicted of the serious charges against him, he will have to serve his sentence."