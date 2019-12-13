Hamas to reveal 'intelligence achievement'

Hamas spokesman says group would reveal an intelligence achievement regarding Israeli plan to harm senior officials in the organization.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' “military wing”, said on Thursday that, as part of the ongoing campaign with the "enemy", an important security and intelligence achievement will be revealed over the next few days.

The group’s spokesman, Abu Obeida, tweeted that the achievement would be a severe blow to the leadership of the "enemy" as it thwarted a dangerous plan to harm Hamas officials.

Following an IDF operation unearthed and thwarted in Khan Yunis in 2018, Hamas officials claimed that valuable intelligence was gathered on Israel's clandestine activities.

Hamas claims that the purpose of the operation was to plant means of gathering intelligence on senior officials in the group, and that experts were able to extract valuable information from the equipment left in the field.