Israeli politicians congratulate Boris Johnson

Israeli politicians from across the spectrum on Thursday night welcomed the victory of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as reflected in the exit polls.

Johnson is projected to win 368 seats in parliament, while the Labour party headed by Jeremy Corbyn who is notorious for his anti-Semitic actions and statements is projected to fall to 191 seats – its lowest number since the 1930s.

MK Gideon Sa'ar of the Likud congratulated Johnson on his victory and tweeted, “Congratulations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Conservative Party on an impressive electoral victory.”

“The Corbyn-led Labour has led a decidedly anti-Israeli policy, extreme friendship with Israel's enemies, alongside scents that are more than anti-Semitic. His defeat is a joy and a relief to Britain's Jewish community," Sa'ar added.

MK Nir Barkat from the Likud said, "My friend, Boris Johnson, warm congratulations on your victory in the UK elections and the defeat you inflicted on anti-Semitic Corbyn. Knowing you as the Mayor of London, as a parliamentarian and as Prime Minister, I have no doubt that you will successfully lead the British nation, and strengthen and deepen the partnership between the United Kingdom and the State of Israel.”

MK Yoaz Hendel of Blue and White said, "Victory to the voice of logic in Britain over old hatred", and MK Matan Kahane of the New Right said, "Thanks to God and the citizens of the UK for making the right choice."

Even MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor-Gesher party welcomed the victory, writing on Twitter, “I never imagined I would be so satisfied by a Labour defeat.”

In 2018, the Israeli Labor party suspended relations with Corbyn, accusing him of showing hostility to the Jewish community and allowing anti-Semitic statements.

Before the election, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, published an article in which he criticized Corbyn and the party’s "utterly inadequate" response to anti-Semitism within its ranks.

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, Corbyn was asked four times whether he would like to apologize over the party’s failure to clamp down on the anti-Semitism within the party, and refused to do so.

Corbyn later gave an interview to ITV’s Philip Schofield in which the interviewer pressed the Labour leader to apologize to the Jewish community.

“Obviously I’m very sorry for what has happened, but I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it. I have dealt with it,” Corbyn said. “Other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism. Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives and by us because we do not accept it in any form whatsoever.”