Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke on Thursday evening at the start of a faction meeting in Tel Aviv, blaming Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the failure in talks on unity.

"Israel is going to elections because one person put his security and immunity ahead of the security and resilience of society," Gantz said.

“Three weeks ago, three serious and unprecedented indictments were filed against an incumbent prime minister, under the title – the State of Israel v. Binyamin Netanyahu. And in response, Netanyahu launched a campaign: Binyamin Netanyahu v. the State of Israel. Binyamin Netanyahu v. Israeli citizens.”

Gantz added, "As we enter another election campaign, I urge all right-wing and left-wing leaders - don't be afraid. Don't be silent. Do not allow any leader to place himself above the good of the country.”

"The chains of the immunity bloc must be loosened. And the fear of standing up to corruption must be replaced with civilian and leadership courage. Blue and White headed by me did not remain silent, does not remain silent and will not remain silent. We are here to replace the government. I entered politics to fight and change the direction of the ship and not to wage personal wars. I will also run the upcoming campaign in a respectful and statesmanlike manner. There is no other option as far as I’m concerned," Gantz stressed.

MK Yair Lapid said, "The law enforcement system is not the enemy. The media is not the enemy. You know what? The Likud is not the enemy. We want to beat them in the elections, but they are not the enemy. They are our brothers.”

"When the Prime Minister incites to violence all the time, in the end there will be crazy people who will listen to him. In this election, the choice is sharper than ever: Bribes - or the wait times in the emergency rooms. Fraud - or sick pay and unemployment benefits for the self-employed. Breach of trust - or our children's education. If the State of Israel elects a man with three indictments for fraud and breach of trust - what does that say about us? What does this say about our values? What will we they think about us in the world? How do we explain it to our children? How do we tell our children that they need to keep the law?” added Lapid.

MK Gabi Ashkenazi said, "We established Blue and White headed by Benny Gantz less than a year ago to lead the State of Israel. To restore security to the citizens of Israel. To end the schism, the incitement, the hatred. We don't have a bloc. We have a state. We will not boycott and disqualify any Zionist party. All of us are partners in the fight for the future and the image of the State of Israel."

The Likud said in response: "Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to accept any concession in order to form a unity government. Benny Gantz made every effort to thwart a unity government and drag the country into elections. The only way to establish a broad and strong national government for the State of Israel is to vote for the Likud.''