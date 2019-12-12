Angela Merkel: Forbe's most powerful woman in the world in 2019

Merkel was chosen for the 9th time for her 'steely reserve, from standing up to Trump to allowing over a million refugees into Germany.'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been selected for the ninth time in a row as the world's most powerful woman by Forbes' magazine in 2019.

The prestigious magazine annually publishes a list of the 100 most powerful women in the world. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, came in second and US Rep. Nancy Pelosi came in third.

Forbes wrote that Merkel deserved to top the list due to her "steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany."

Merkel's policies has allowed over one million immigrants from Syria to enter Germany since 2015. Merkel, who has been serving as chancellor since 2005, will end her term in 2021. She has already announced that she will not run for another term.

Among the 23 new faces featured in Fobes's 2019 list is young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was also named Person of the Year by Time magazine earlier this week.