Beirut Archbishop slams Nasrallah: 'One man rules our country'

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Beirut Elias Audi said that Lebanon is being ruled by one person - alluding to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah - and his group that rules the country by means of weapons, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He criticized the fact that people remain silent and asked: “Where is the culture, the Lebanese excellence we're so proud of?” The speech was delivered at a ceremony commemorating politician and journalist Gebran Tueni, who was assassinated in 2005.