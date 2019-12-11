Live: Trumps host Hanukkah reception at White House

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered remarks and lit a menorah in honor of the holiday of Hanukkah. During the event, the President also signed an Executive Order Combating Anti-Semitism.

This Executive Order makes clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to anti-Semitic discrimination. When enforcing Title VI, Agencies will consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism as well as the contemporary examples provided by the IHRA. There has never been an American President more supportive of the Jewish People than President Donald J. Trump.