'Millions of people stand with Israel and the Jewish people'

CEO of the Friends of Zion Museum says standing with Israel and the Jewish people is more than about just about honoring past heroes.

Michael Evans Jr., the CEO of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and son of the founder of the Friends of Zion organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva recently about the honor FOZ bestowed upon Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammatte.

“This even was to honor the upcoming president of Guatemala, Giammattei, and his contribution to the Jewish people and the nation of Israel. We believe that he is a friend of Zion. He is an individual, a non-Jew, who has stood with the Jewish people and the nation of Israel, and has been a friend to Israel,” Evans told Arutz Sheva.

“We want to be people who don’t just remember the past and the great deeds of those who come before us. We want to be people who come alongside the people of Israel, who come alongside the people of the promise and stand with them. So when we see anti-Semitism at work in our schools, in our places of business, wherever it could be, in our politics, we want to be people who stand up, who stand against it, and stand with the Jewish people and the nation of Israel.”

“We’re saying that there’s millions and millions of good people in the world who believe their Bible, they believe in the Jewish people, they believe in God’s promises for the Land of Israel, and they’re standing with the Jewish people. They have a desire to come alongside them, to stand with them.”