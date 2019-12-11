Netanyahu to face Likud leadership challenge in two weeks

MK Gideon Sa'ar to challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud in December 26th primary election.

The Likud will hold its internal leadership race in just over two weeks, on December 26th.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has led the Likud since December 2005 and served as premier since March 2009, will face challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar, a former minister who returned to the Knesset this year after a five-year break from politics.

Netanyahu, who faces indictments for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, is backed by most Likud lawmakers, while just two MKs – Michal Shir and Yoav Kisch - have publicly offered support to Sa’ar’s bid.

MK Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the agreement setting the date for the Likud leadership primaries, saying he hoped his leadership could provide a “breakthrough” to end the “ongoing political crisis”.

“I will conduct a positive, clean, and pertinent campaign, and present an agenda for Israel's future,” said Sa’ar.

“There is a national need for a breakthrough that will end the ongoing political crisis, enable the formation of a strong government, and to unite the people of Israel.”

The Knesset vote 50 to 0 to give preliminary approval for a bill to dissolve the Knesset and hold new elections on March 2nd.

The Knesset must finalize the dissolution of the 22nd Knesset by the midnight deadline Wednesday.