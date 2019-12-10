Culture Minister: 'Sa'ar won't succeed in forming government'

Miri Regev estimates Gideon Sa'ar will not be able to form government if elected Likud Chairman: 'He won't succeed to become Likud Chairman'

Culture Minister Miri Regev today addressed in a Channel 13 News interview the upcoming primaries in Likud and Gideon Sa'ar's expected run.

"First of all, there's always room for voting. We're in favor of voting. The Likud party is a democratic party," Minister Regev stated.

However, she noted, "The problem with Gideon Sa'ar is that he did it the wrong way and in the wrong time; he started talking about running during the 21 days. There's no good reason for that.

"Gideon Sa'ar won't be able to form a government if elected Likud Chairman, she said, "He won't succeed. He won't be able to become Likud Chairman.

"I tell you that Bibi Netanyahu will beat him big in the primaries," Minister Regev stated, "he knows very well that Likudniks don't like to oust a sitting prime minister.

"He knows very well that Likudniks don't like to oust a prime minister who wins. The Prime Minister brought 32 seats in the last election, 35 in the election before that," she added.