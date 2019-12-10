Gantz: Netanyahu can't turn Knesset into a sanctuary for himself

Blue and White leader calls on PM to defend his innocence in court, not to push for immunity in Knesset legislation.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz addressed the impending dissolution of the 2nd Knesset.

"Citizens of Israel, we have a little more than 24 hours left to prevent expensive and unnecessary elections," Gantz said.

"I want you to know that my friends and I in Blue and White are making every effort to find an outline that will result in forming a government without giving up on the basic principles that made us go into politics," Gantz noted.

Addressing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Gantz said: "I also call on Netanyahu tonight, as you promised before the previous elections, do not hide behind parliamentary immunity and go defend your innocence in court instead."

"It is important for me to say - you have the full right to defend yourself but you must not make the Knesset a sanctuary city. Do it so that we can find a solution and form a government," he added.

"More than half of Israel's citizens voted for Blue and White and Likud. We have the opportunity and responsibility to form a good unity government in Israel."