Poll: Blue and White - 35, Likud - 33

New poll shows blocs would remain identical, despite Blue and White gaining two seats more than Likud.

If elections were held today, the center-left Blue and White party would win two Knesset seats more than the Likud, a new poll showed.

The poll, conducted by the Midgam Research Institute for Walla!, showed that Blue and White would win 35 Knesset seats, while the Likud would win 33.

The Joint Arab List would retain its current 13 Knesset seats, while the Yisrael Beytenu, UTJ, and Shas parties would each receive eight seats.

The New Right party would win six Knesset seats, with the Labor-Gesher party coming in with five seats and the Democratic Union with four.

However, the Jewish Home-National Union list would not pass the electoral threshold, gaining just 2.1% of the vote, and Otzma Yehudit (1.3% of the vote) would also fail to pass the threshold.

In total, the right-religious bloc would win 55 Knesset seats, with the left-Arab bloc gaining 57 seats - exactly the same number as in the current Knesset. Yisrael Beytenu would remain the deciding factor, with its eight seats.

The survey included a representative sample of 506 Israelis over age 18, and has a maximum error margin of 4.4%.

On Monday, a poll showed the right-religious bloc gaining 56 Knesset seats, with the center-left bloc holding steady at 57 and Yisrael Beytenu dropping to seven seats.