Watch: Islamic official on Temple Mount curses former Likud MK

Member of Waqf, which manages the Temple Mount, filmed cursing former MK Yehuda Glick.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Waqf official arrested after cursing former MK
Michael Miller

A member of the Islamic trust which manages the Temple Mount was arrested Tuesday, after he cursed a former MK on the Temple Mount.

Yehuda Glick, a former Likud MK and a Temple Mount activist, visited the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, on Tuesday, and was confronted by a member of the Waqf – the Jordanian-based Islamic trust charged with maintaining the Mount.

During the confrontation, which was filmed, the Waqf official cursed Glick, calling him a “son of a dog”.

“You are a dog and a son of a dog. You are the son of a thousand whores. Get out of here, you garbage.”

A police officer can be seen in the video between Glick and the Waqf official, keeping a distance between the two.

Police later arrested the Waqf official in connection with the incident.

