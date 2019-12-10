Watch: Islamic official on Temple Mount curses former Likud MK

Member of Waqf, which manages the Temple Mount, filmed cursing former MK Yehuda Glick.

איש הוואקפ מקלל

A member of the Islamic trust which manages the Temple Mount was arrested Tuesday, after he cursed a former MK on the Temple Mount.

Yehuda Glick, a former Likud MK and a Temple Mount activist, visited the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, on Tuesday, and was confronted by a member of the Waqf – the Jordanian-based Islamic trust charged with maintaining the Mount.

During the confrontation, which was filmed, the Waqf official cursed Glick, calling him a “son of a dog”.

“You are a dog and a son of a dog. You are the son of a thousand whores. Get out of here, you garbage.”

A police officer can be seen in the video between Glick and the Waqf official, keeping a distance between the two.

Police later arrested the Waqf official in connection with the incident.