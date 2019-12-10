

"EU decision is not only immoral - it's illegal" Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar excoriates European Union decision to single out Israeli products from Jerusalem, Golan, and Yesha for labeling. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Spokesperson Gideon Sa'ar with pro-Israel lawmakers Likud MK and member of the Knesset’s Security and Foreign Affairs Committee Gideon Sa’ar addressed a special meeting in Jerusalem of the Israel Allies Foundation Tuesday morning.



The meeting was attended by 25 ministers and parliamentarians from around the world, who presented MK Sa’ar with a declaration against the decision recently taken by the European Court calling for the marking of goods made in Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem and the Golan. MK Sa’ar told the delegation of the need for foreign governments to show greater moral clarity in their approach to the region. In particular he condemned international financial support for the Palestinian Authority which paid terrorists for the murder of Israelis.



MK Sa’ar told the participants, “In the decision to mark these Israeli goods, the EU is not acting morally, nor is it acting legally. Applying rules to Israel that it does not apply anywhere else in the world is against the laws of the World Trade Organization.”



He added, “This is an attempt to delegitimize the right of the Jewish people to live and build our future in the land of our forefathers. Your announcement that you are making here today is a clear and important voice.

Making clear the rights of the Jewish people in our homeland. Making clear you reject BDS, and recognizing BDS as a clear expression of anti-Semitism. Making clear that the Jewish people cannot be “occupiers” in their own land.”



Sa’ar concluded, “Today, I accept warmly this important statement, on behalf of all Israel, and join you in calling on the EU, and on governments around the world: Do not be blind to the truth. It is time to show moral clarity, when it comes to the conflict, and all the issues in the Middle East.”





