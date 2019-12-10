Order issued against PA's 'Jerusalem governor'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Monday evening issued an order banning the activities of Adnan Ghaith, who is defined by the Palestinian Authority as “the governor of Jerusalem”.

Ghaith was brought to the Jerusalem District Police headquarters on Monday evening where he was presented with the order limiting his activities.

The order is the first of its kind that limits Ghaith’s activities personally, and is unlike a restriction or prohibition on holding events as has been done so far. The order is a precedent aimed at an individual because of his role and actions on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in the territory of the State of Israel and prohibits him from taking actions on behalf of or financed by the PA.

Ghaith is involved in holding various events and financing various projects, some of which have been banned by the Minister of Public Security and for some of which he has been investigated.

Among other things, his involvement in the case of the kidnapping of Issam Aqel, an Israeli-American citizen who was kidnapped by the PA and illegally detained for a lengthy time period on charges of selling land to Jews, is being investigated. Aqel was ultimately released following US intervention.

Minister Erdan clarified, "I will continue to take firm action against anyone who tries to challenge our sovereignty in Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority acts in every way to take hold of our capital and issuing the personal order is another step in this important struggle."

"These days, I am promoting a law that imposes a five-year sentence for illegal activity on behalf of the Palestinian Authority within the territory of the State of Israel and we must act rigorously to deter hostile elements operating against Israel from Jerusalem," Erdan said.