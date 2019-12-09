Sa'ar: I'll limit PM's tenure to two terms

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) spoke on Sunday with Ben Caspit and Arieh Eldad on Radio 103FM, following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal for direct elections between him and Benny Gantz.

During the interview, Sa’ar revealed what would be the first law he would enact if he were elected as Likud leader and Prime Minister.

What will be the first thing you will do as Prime Minister?

"Limit the Prime Minister's tenure to two terms."

What about the evacuation of Khan Al Ahmar?

"That is high on the list and there are things to do in Judea and Samaria. One of them is stopping the takeover of Area C with the goal of the Palestinian Authority to turn our communities into islands within Palestinian territory. Evacuation of Khan Al Ahmar is only part of the solution."

So why doesn't Netanyahu evacuate Khan Al Ahmar?

"Ask Netanyahu. I'm not sure I can represent his position. We are three years into President Trump’s term in office, and there is much to be done about strengthening our position in Judea and Samaria."

What prevented Netanyahu from annexing the Jordan Valley?

"In the Clinton or Obama era it was impossible to do that, it was not feasible. We do need international and American support. There is no doubt that the Prime Minister has a part in the significant achievements we achieved during President Trump’s term but there are things we can do and that we must do. The evacuation of Khan Al Ahmar, preventing the Palestinians from taking control of Area C, that is in our hands and not in the hands of the Americans.”

The Prime Minister hinted that the media praises non-leftists because it knows they will deliver the goods regarding Judea and Samaria. I believe he meant you.

"First of all, I don't think there is a politician today with such a volume of journalists who echo his words like Binyamin Netanyahu. He has the biggest impact on the Israeli media compared to any other politician. I, by the way, voted against the Disengagement while Netanyahu voted in favor. My record is clear and complete in terms of supporting the settlement enterprise."

When Netanyahu spoke during the Obama era about the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Bar-Ilan speech, you did not call for him to resign and be thrown out of the Likud.

"When the Arab Spring broke out, I called for the Bar Ilan speech to be taken back. The circumstances that caused him to make that speech became irrelevant shortly thereafter."

What is your opinion about Netanyahu's proposal to go for direct elections between himself and Benny Gantz?

"I think it's an impractical idea, when you hear the representatives of the factions, it is clear that there is no majority in the Knesset and there is no feasibility for this. In the end, we remain in a parliamentary regime and a coalition needs to be formed. If you failed to do so and you were elected, you have to resign because you did not have a majority in the Knesset."

What is your interim summary of how things have gone since you challenged Binyamin Netanyahu's leadership?

"I will summarize things in the end. I am glad that there are faction members who are on my side and I am convinced and know that there will be other such members after the primaries. There is a lot of support in the Likud. I’m at peace with myself that I did the right thing.”

Do you think a prime minister under indictment can run for office in the next election?

"The law allows this. This is not the reason I decided to run. Obviously, this is problematic and difficult, but the law sets the balance. The problem is not only legal but also political. For a year now, the Prime Minister has been unable to form a government, even though the positions of the national camp have a majority in the Knesset. We supported him for a very long time also on things that were not very easy to carry out and now we have reached a point where the outline is irrational."

How are you withstanding the murky wave of attacks against you? You are being called a traitor.

"I stand firm. It is perfectly clear where all the attacks against me are coming from, it is not a great effort to trace them. The discourse should be different. Democratic primaries are the foundation of a party. Calls for de-legitimization of the race itself are foreign to the tradition of the Likud and the spirit of the Likud as a democratic movement."

How will you break the statistics that nobody has ever defeated an incumbent Prime Minister from the Likud?

"I'll just get more votes than the other contestants. That's the solution."

The power of Netanyahu cannot be ignored, do you believe you can win?

"If I did not believe I could win - I would not run. It is difficult but not impossible."