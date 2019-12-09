Blue and White leaders divided over Netanyahu's proposal

The leaders of the Blue and White party are in disagreement as the Knesset is set to be dissolved and some members of the party wish to explore the possibility of forming a unity government.

Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening that MK Gabi Ashkenazi is pressuring his colleagues in the party leadership to consider Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal to form a unity government.

A source in the party said that Ashkenazi’s biggest opponent is MK Yair Lapid who strongly opposes the idea and is vetoing any contacts with the Likud.

Blue and White responded to the report and said, "Blue and White is united in an attempt to prevent Netanyahu from dragging the State of Israel into unnecessary elections for the third time."

Meanwhile, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz spoke about the political situation on Sunday and said he had a moral problem in reaching a compromise with Netanyahu.

"I recognize many people in recent days who believe that corruption can be forgiven, for political and other reasons. The support for a diplomatic and political path has blinded some of the people who are seeking to protect the Prime Minister from public criticism. We must not agree to this. This was wrong at other times, and it is also wrong these days,” Gantz said at the Makor Rishon conference.

"Part of the perception of the deep partnership between the camps in Israel should be that opposing corruption should not belong to one particular side. Standing against leadership that leads in unworthy ways must not stem from a political position. The demand for clean leadership must be part of the common story of us all," he added.

“I do not rejoice over Netanyahu’s legal situation. I worked with him as Chief of Staff, and we looked each other in the eye hundreds of times, and we knew how to make difficult decisions for the security of the State of Israel. I remind Netanyahu that despite his rights, and he has many, the State of Israel was strong before him - internally as well as externally. I deeply disapprove of a leader who exaggerates his name, and diminishes those who came before him or whoever comes after him."