Watch: 2 Israeli women mugged at New York subway station

Two Israeli tourists attacked, robbed at knife-point in mugging at Brooklyn subway station.

Two Israeli women in their early 20s visiting New York were assaulted and robbed during a mugging at a subway station in Brooklyn, CBS News reported Saturday.

Part of the incident was filmed by security cameras at the station, and police have opened an investigation into the robbery.

The two tourists were mugged after getting off a subway train while making their way to the station exit.

Two assailants, both of whom had their faces covered, attacked the two tourists while brandishing a knife and a taser.

The Israeli tourists returned to Israel a day after the incident.