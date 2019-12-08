Int'l MPs visit Samaria, protest labelling of products

25 parliamentarians from around the world denounce EU labelling of products from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and the Golan.

A delegation of 25 ministers and parliamentarians from around the world condemned plans by the European Union to label Jewish products from Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

The delegation of lawmakers, including members of the European Union, are visiting Israel this week as part of the annual Israel Allies Foundation Chairman's Conference.

"Never Again will nations stand silent in the face of boycotts against the Jewish people," the declaration signed by the delegation reads in part.

The lawmakers toured the Biblical heartland on Sunday, visited the Barkan industrial zone where 8,000 Arabs and Jews work together, and met with bereaved family members of a Palestinian terror attack at the site.

"We will not stay silent while Europe once again labels Jewish goods," said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. "Here in this industrial zone is where real peace is being made."

They three-day conference will include a briefing by Prime Minister Netanyahu, MK Moshe Ya'alon, MK Yair Lapid and MK Gideon Sa'ar.

The Israel Allies Foundation, which was established in 2007, is the umbrella organization overseeing the activity of more than 40 pro-Israel parliamentary caucuses around the world.

The European Union has rejected claims its actions constitute support for any kind of anti-Israel boycott, saying that the decision to label Jewish products from Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the Golan was not "discriminatory", but based on international law.

"All products placed on the EU market, domestically produced or imported, must have product information that is correct and not misleading for consumers. The EU policy on indication of origin of products coming from illegal settlements in occupied territories is based on international law, not on discriminatory considerations," the EU said.

"This interpretation is not discriminatory and it is not against Israel. The EU has a privileged trading relationship with Israel. Products originating in Israel within its internationally recognized borders benefit from preferential tariff treatment in line with the EU-Israel trade agreement under the EU-Israel Association Agreement upon their entry into the European Union. The EU is the first trading partner for Israel with total trade in 2018 amounting to €34.4 Billion."

"Products originating from the settlements outside the internationally recognized borders, i.e. before 1967, have not been blocked and will not be blocked from entry into the EU. However, no preferences or other trade facilitation measures under EU legislation or agreements apply to goods originating in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The EU does not support any form of boycott or sanctions against Israel. The EU rejects attempts by the campaigns of the so-called ‘Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions’ (‘BDS’) movement to isolate Israel."





