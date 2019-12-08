Leaders of Yesha communities praise DM Bennett for willingness to threaten Arab Hevron municipality over plans for Hevron market.

Senior leaders of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria praised a report by Haaretz that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett threatened the Palestinian Authority-run Hevron municipality not to oppose the construction of a new Jewish neighborhood in Hevron.

"Defense Minister Bennett is the first to speak Arabic," the officials said euphemistically, noting the change in Israeli policy towards threats to the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

This morning it was reported that the Civil Administration had demanded that the Hevron municipality agree to demolish the wholesale market structure in the city, where it is a protected tenant, for the purpose of rebuilding the complex with another floor with 70 housing units for Jews.

According to the publication, Bennett conveyed to the Hevron municipality a threat through the Civil Administration that if it fought the Israeli decision, it would also be evicted from the ground floor of the market, where it would be allowed to remain under the current decision.

In a letter sent by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Administration wrote that if the municipality fails to comply with the demand within 30 days, it will initiate legal proceedings to cancel its status as a protected tenant in the building.

According to the custodian of government and abandoned property,

the state has the right to evict the municipality from the market structure and cancel its status because it has an alternative market.