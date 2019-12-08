US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism Elan Carr spoke on Saturday night at the 2019 Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit being held in Miami, Florida.

Carr said that President Trump had made the fight against anti-Semitism a "top priority" for the US government.

He spoke of his meetings with leaders in Germany and Britain to discuss efforts to combat anti-Semitism in those countries and of America's role in the passage of the resolution recognizing ani-Zionism as a modern form of anti-Semitism by the French National Assembly last week. "I want to thank the French National Assembly by passing that by a two-thirds margin."

"We are simultaneously confronting far-right ethnic supremacy, radical-left Israel hatred, and militant Islam. And with the Trump Administration's continued leadership, I am hopeful that we will roll back this rise of anti-Semitsm both here and abroad."