Erekat: Trump and Israel destroying 'two-state solution'

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, on Saturday welcomed the resolution approved by the US House of Representatives in support of the “two-state solution”.

Erekat claimed that the resolution, which was approved by a majority of 226 to 188, deals a serious blow to the Trump administration's attempts to legitimize “settlement and annexation.”

"We demand tangible steps to prevent President Trump and Israel from continuing to violate international law and destroy the two-state option," he said.

The resolution approved on Friday states, among other things, that “it is the sense of the House of Representatives that only the outcome of a two-state solution that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians, and their neighbors can both ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.”

The resolution was passed a day after lawmakers adopted two amendments that were meant to satisfy Republican and Democratic demands to achieve bipartisan consensus.

The amendments reaffirmed US military support for Israel and called for resumption of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian Arabs, which was cut by the Trump administration.