Third election likely to be held on March 3

Netanyahu speaks with leaders of right-wing bloc, decides that elections will likely take place on March 3.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with the leaders of the right-wing bloc on Saturday night and they decided that if elections are held, they would take place on March 3, 2020.

However, the final date will be set in agreement with the other parties, in the four days remaining until the 22nd Knesset dissolves.

Earlier, the Prime Minister called for direct elections in which Israeli citizens will have to elect who they want as Prime Minister - Benny Gantz or Binyamin Netanyahu.

"In recent weeks, I've made a lot of progress," Netanyahu said. "I did everything possible to form a unity government and avoid unnecessary elections. I updated [Blue and White Chairman] Benny Gantz and others in Blue and White regarding very sensitive intelligence and diplomatic information."

"They know very well what the threats from Iran are, they know very well about the enormous opportunities we have with the US and Arab countries.

"And despite this, they still do not place the national interest at the top of their priority list, instead [prioritizing] Yair Lapid's personal fantasy of becoming prime minister."

"It's not too late yet," Netanyahu emphasized. "But if they don't recover and form a national unity government, there's going to be one more thing we can do to avoid unnecessary elections for the Knesset: To vote directly for the Prime Minister, [in a vote for either] Benny Gantz or myself. "