Report: Israel pushed US to send troops to Middle East

Israel played a role in President Donald Trump’s reported plans to send an additional 14,000 troops to the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Multiple reports citing unnamed officials say Trump is planning to deploy the troops to counter increased Iranian adventurism in the region. On the record, the Trump administration has denied the reports.

On Wednesday, the Journal reported that the increase came in part at the behest of the Israeli government. Aides to the president reportedly also pushed for the increase.

Top Israeli officials were unnerved in September when Trump pulled most American troops out of Syria, effectively abandoning its Kurdish allies to the predations of Turkey and Syria.

Trump has said he wants to pull more troops out of the region.