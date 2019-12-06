Netanyahu believes: Bennett will be strengthened

Report: PM is pushing for the right-wing parties to ren separately in the next election so that the national camp wins 61 seats.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is trying to "re-engineer" the right-wing bloc with the goal of maximizing the power of the camp and winning 61 seats if the Knesset is dissolved and third elections are held.

According to a report on Channel 12 News on Thursday, officials close to Netanyahu have come to the conclusion that this time it would better to split the parties on the right again and allow them to run separately: The New Right on one side, and on the other, a separate list comprised of the National Union, Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit.

Netanyahu believes Bennett's status will be strengthened in the near future in the wake of his appointment as Defense Minister, and is even pledging not to attack him and Ayelet Shaked in the future. Officials in the Likud hope Bennett will be able to attract voters who were disappointed with Netanyahu, a situation that will allow them together to get closer to 61 MKs and form a government.

The report further said that National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich intends to suggest primaries that are open to everyone and avoid arguments about the distribution of spots on the list of the religious parties.