Nancy Pelosi directs House to draft articles of impeachment. Is she crossing the line?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement Thursday that the House will draft articles of impeachment. It marks a turning point in the impeachment proceedings, as lawmakers move from hearings to an impending vote.

The White House immediately denounced Pelosi and Democrats for the action.

Is Nancy Pelosi just using her authority or is she crossing the line here and harming the possibility of another Democratic victory in the 2020 elections?