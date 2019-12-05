London police release pics of teens who attacked visiting rabbi

Police release security footage of 2 teens who beat, shouted anti-Semitic slurs at rabbi visiting from Israel.

London police have released images from a video of an attack on a rabbi.

The images, taken from a security camera recording of the Nov. 30 incident, show two teens wearing black jackets with hoods over their heads, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

The two teens allegedly shouted “dirty Jews” and “f*** Jews” as they beat the rabbi. The victim was knocked to the ground and left dazed and bleeding, according to reports.

The unnamed rabbi, said to be a rabbinical court judge, was on a visit from Israel for a family wedding when he was attacked. He returned home the next day without speaking to police.

Metropolitan Police took a statement from the rabbi, 54, after he returned to Israel, according to The Guardian.

A woman reportedly intervened to stop the attack, but police have not been able to identify her, according to the report.