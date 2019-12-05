Gantz: Europe also understands danger of Iran

Blue and White Chairman calls to translate letter of warning against Iranian missiles sent by French, German, and UK ambassadors to UN.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz today welcomed the letter of warning sent by European Union ambassadors on the issue of Iran's arming itself with missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

"I welcome the letter sent by French, German, and British ambassadors to the United Nations about Iran's armament with long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Unfortunately, it isn't telling us anything new,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.

Gantz noted that despite the efforts, "the Iranian regime does not stop trying to obtain weapons of mass destruction and launching capabilities.

"Europeans also understand that Iran is a danger to world peace and regional stability. It's time to move from letters to deeds. The time has come to impose significant sanctions on Iran," Gantz called.

Flash 90 Benny Gantz

In their letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, state ambassadors said that Iran had developed at least one ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

According to them, Tehran's Shihab 3 missile has introduced improvements allowing it to carry a nuclear warhead weighing at least half a ton for at least 300 miles.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom urged the UN Secretary General to declare at the next Security Council meeting that the missile program is contrary to the nuclear agreement between Tehran and the powers.