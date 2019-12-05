

Are the US and Israel on the verge of confronting Iran? How far is the threat from the Islamic Republic to a military attack against it and what will be the point of no return? Israel News Talk Radio,

Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Avi Mike Pompeo with Binyamin Netanyahu The Iranian issue has long since become a major axis of Israeli-US relations.



Both countries want to intensify pressure on the regime in Tehran, which continues to violently violate the nuclear agreement.



Are we on our way to the point of no return and an American-Israeli military attack? Do Americans prefer that only Israel be active in this war?



American experts believe we are still far from a military offensive, but for now all options are open and the sanctions are only getting worse.





