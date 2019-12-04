UK Jewish newspaper to Corbyn: Issue a real apology

The Jewish News urges Labour leader to issue a real apology for the anti-Semitism in his party, includes a suggested text.

The Jewish News, the UK's most read Jewish newspaper and website, is urging Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to issue a real apology to the Jewish community for the anti-Semitism in his party.

Under the headline, “This is what a REAL apology looks like, Mr. Corbyn”, Thursday’s front page of the newspaper will feature a photo of Corbyn holding a piece of paper with the following suggested apology to the Jewish community:

“My years of endorsing anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers, calling them honoured citizens and inviting them to Parliament, has justifiably prompted concerns about my fitness to be prime minister. I acknowledge the vast majority of British Jews feel this way and I understand why. I should not have allied myself with such people. Their views disgust me. Some members of my party feel they have a home in today’s Labour Party because of my past links. For this I am truly sorry.”

Corbyn has faced ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism, both over his history of hostility towards Israel and support for anti-Israel terrorist groups, as well as the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric within the party.

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements in recent years, while the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the anti-Semitism within it.

Last week, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, published an article in which he criticized Corbyn and the party’s "utterly inadequate" response to anti-Semitism within its ranks.

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, Corbyn was asked four times whether he would like to apologize over the party’s failure to clamp down on the anti-Semitism within the party, and refused to do so.

On Monday, Corbyn gave an interview to ITV’s Philip Schofield in which the interviewer pressed the Labour leader to apologize to the Jewish community.

“Obviously I’m very sorry for what has happened, but I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it. I have dealt with it,” Corbyn said. “Other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism. Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives and by us because we do not accept it in any form whatsoever.”